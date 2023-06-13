Korba Chhattisgarh Four persons were killed in a horrific road accident that took place in Korba district of Chhattisgarh Monday night police officials said on Tuesday According to the police the mishap occurred when the four youths were traveling on one motorcycle and it collided with a vehicle engaged in construction work on the AmbikapurBilaspur National HighwayThe mishap occurred in the Chaitma area under the jurisdiction of the Pali police station at around 10 pm After the collision the youths fell from the motorbike police said adding locals rushed them to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them on arrival The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained We will send their bodies for the postmortem Their relatives will be informed After postmortem the bodies will be handed over to their kin they addedAlso read Seven killed one injured as car rams into truck in AP s East Godavari distAccording to the police the vehicle s driver fled from the accident spot and efforts are on to nab him A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Codde IPC will be registered in this regard they added Meanwhile earlier on May 20 2023 five people were killed in two separate road accidents that took place in different districts of Chhattisgarh One of the mishaps occurred near Semarghat under Manipur police station limits in Surguja district in which three persons were killed The other accident had taken place in the JanjgirChampa district after a truck was hit by a trailerAlso read MP Seven killed two injured in road accident in Sidhi district