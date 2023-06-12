SEVEN KILLED ONE INJURED AS CAR RAMS INTO TRUCK IN APS EAST GODAVARI DIST

Rajamahendravaram Andhra Pradesh Seven persons were killed and one was seriously injured when the SUV in which they were travelling swerved off the road and rammed into a stationary truck in the wee hours of Monday in Andhra Pradesh s East Godavari district police said Six people died on the spot while one succumbed to injuries on the way to a hospital Eight persons including an eightmonthold boy all from the same family were returning from Hyderabad after attending a housewarming ceremony when the accident occurred The mishap took place after the speeding car hit the truck parked on the Anantapalli flyover in the Nallazarla mandal of the districtAfter some time locals reached the site and informed the police On receiving the information police reached the spot Police said out of eight six died on the spot and two were injured However one died while shifting to a hospital and another was undergoing treatment Police revealed that out of the seven deceased six have been identified as Satthi Babu Ravi Teja Shravani Kumari Aruna Durga and an eightmonthold baby boy Also read Maharashtra Three killed in road accidentEarlier two people were killed and nine others were injured after a tempo proceeding towards Anjeramma temple was hit by a milk van which was going from Puttur to Tirupati According to police the deceased have been identified as Girjamma and Revanth Police inspector Naveen said two died on the spot and nine others were seriously injured