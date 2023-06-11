Palghar Maharashtra Three youths were killed when the motorcycle they were traveling on was hit by a container truck in the Palghar district of Maharashtra on Saturday night police said on Sunday According to police the mishap occurred on the MumbaiAhmedabad highway near Sativali village The deceased were in the age group of 1922 years Palghar police Public Relations Officer PRO Sachin Navadkar said the deceased were traveling on a motorcycle when the mishap occurred A truck container hit the motorbike after which they fell on the road he said Locals rushed the youths to a nearby hospital but they were declared dead on arrival Also read MP Seven killed two injured in road accident in Sidhi districtThe deceased have been identified as Suraj Thackeray 20 Mayur Thackeray 19 and Naresh Bhoir 22 They were all residents of the Vikramgad area Their relatives have been informed about the accident We have sent their bodies for postmortem and on its completion the bodies will be handed over to the kin of the deceased Navadkar added Police also said that the truck driver fled from the accident spot and moved towards Gujarat We have identified the truck and efforts are on to nab its driver We are also taking the help of the Gujarat police The officials of the Manor police station have registered a case in this connection under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code IPC the police officer added Also read 4 youths killed as bike rams into stationery tractor trolley in Mirzapur