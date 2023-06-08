MP SEVEN KILLED TWO INJURED IN ROAD ACCIDENT IN SIDHI DISTRICT

Sidhi: Seven persons, including a 10-year-old child, were killed and two others injured when a speeding truck hit a jeep and a two-wheeler in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Thursday, a police official said.

The accident took place near village Dol around 10 am after the truck driver tried to save a scooter that suddenly came in its way, said Sidhi Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Ravindra Verma. However, the truck overturned, crushing the scooter and a jeep, he said. Six occupants from the jeep and the two-wheeler rider died on the spot, the official said. Those in the jeep were relatives and part of a marriage party, he said.

The injured persons, including the helper of the truck, were admitted to the district hospital, the official said. The truck driver was arrested and was found to be in an inebriated condition, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anjulata Patle said. The deceased have been identified as Rajaram Yadav (56), Sukhlal Yadav (55), Rohit Yadav (15), Mangal Yadav (10), Dharmendra Yadav (19), Shivkumar Yadav (18) and Ashish Shukla (25), who was riding a two-wheeler, the official said.

Meanwhile, four persons, including a four-year-old girl, were killed when their bike caught fire in a road accident in the Palia area in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday afternoon, police said. The accident took place on the Palia-Nighasan road here during a triple collision between the bike, an SUV car and a tractor, they added.

The accident left the tractor badly damaged, while the SUV overturned into the roadside ditch and the bike caught fire, the police said.

According to police, the four persons on the bike died on the spot, while the tractor and SUV driver fled after the accident. The deceased were later identified as Jabir (38), his wife Khushnuma (32), their daughter Jannat (4) and their relative Chand (35), a police officer said. While the couple resided with their daughter in Biswan town of Sitapur district, Chand hailed from Tilokpur village in Palia, he added. A case has been lodged and further probe is on, the police said.