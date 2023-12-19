KARNATAKA REPLAY OF BELAGAVI CASE MAN BEATEN AFTER BROTHER IN LAW ELOPES WITH WOMAN IN HAVERI

Haveri (Karnataka): A yet another case of stripping and assault over affair has surfaced in Karnataka. A man was allegedly kidnapped, stripped and assaulted after his brother-in-law eloped with a woman in a village in Ranebennur taluk of Karnataka's Haveri district.

It has been learnt that the woman's relatives allegedly tortured the man after the two eloped. They first abducted him and took him to a secluded place, where they stripped and beat him up. Later, he was left near a police station in Ranebennur.

After the incident, the man's relatives staged a protest in front of Halageri police station in Ranebennur taluk condemning the attack and demanding action against the accused. A case has been registered in Halageri police station by the relatives.

The incident has come a few days after a woman was stripped and beaten in a village of Belgaum taluk in Belagavi after her son eloped with a woman of the same village. The woman's family was against her relationship with the youth and had fixed her engagement. However, prior to her engagement, the woman eloped with her lover leaving her family members fuming. They allegedly caught hold of the youth's mother, stripped and paraded her naked before tying her to a pole and assaulting her.