Hassan: For the first time, Rathotsava was held without recitation of the Quran in the Chennakeshava in presence of the paramilitary force. This a significant break from the norm as the Rathotsava used to be held with the recitation of the Quran. The development comes in the wake of opposition from Right-wing organizations opposing the recitation of the Quoran at the temple.

Syed Sajad Bhasha Qadri who used to recite the Quran at the historic Belur Chennakeshava Rathotsava said that this time he only paid homage by reciting an Islamic verse near the front steps of the temple and did not recite the Quran.

The situation become a bit tense when Syed Sajad Bhasha Qadri went to recite an Islamic verse, and members of various Right-wing organizations shouted slogans saying 'Jai Shri Ram We are Hindu We are one', official sources said adding there was no untoward incident as heavy security was deployed in the temple premises.

Hundreds of Right-Wing activists staged a protest demonstration on March 28 against the recitation of the Quran in the Rathotsava on Temple Road in Belur. The situation became such that the police had to resort to a lathi charge to control the situation. The Rathotsava one of the most popular festivals of Karnataka attracts lakh people who take part in it.

The two-day-long Rathotsav festival is held at the Belur temple. During the festival, the idol of Channakeshava was decorated with gold and diamond jewelry which were gifted by the erstwhile Kings of the then-Mysuru kingdom.