Bengaluru On Wednesday the Karnataka High Court warned Facebook that it would not back away from issuing an order to close down the social media giant s activities in India due to its alleged noncooperation with the state s police regarding an investigation of the case of an imprisoned Indian citizen in Saudi ArabiaShailesh Kumar 52 was working with a company in Saudi Arabia for 25 years while his wife Kavitha lived at her native place Bikarnakatte near Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district with their children In 2019 Shailesh Kumar had put up a message on Facebook in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and National Register of Citizens NRC but unknown people opened a fake Facebook account in his name and posted objectionable posts against the King of Saudi Arabia and IslamAlso read UN chief calls for stemming online hate bolstering social cohesion As soon as it came to his knowledge Kumar had informed the family and Kavitha had lodged a police complaint in Mangaluru in this regard However Saudi police arrested Shailesh Kumar and put him in prison The Mangaluru police took up the investigation and wrote a letter to Facebook seeking information on the opening of the fake Facebook accountBut Facebook had not responded to the police In 2021 the petitioner approached the High Court questioning delay in the investigation Kavitha had also written a letter to the Central government to get her husband released from prison A bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit issued a warning to Facebook while taking up a petition submitted by KavithaThe warning issued by the bench stated The complete report with required information should be submitted in a week before the court The bench also said that the Central Government should also provide information on what action has been initiated in the case of the Indian citizen arrested in Saudi Arabia