UN CHIEF CALLS FOR STEMMING ONLINE HATE BOLSTERING SOCIAL COHESION

Hyderabad UN SecretaryGeneral Antonio Guterres has called for efforts to curb online hate and invest in social cohesion Hate is a danger to everyone and so fighting it must be a job for everyone We must collectively strengthen our defences the top UN official told the Security Council meeting on the Values of Human Fraternity in Promoting and Sustaining Peace on Wednesday We must reign in the hate that is spreading online said Guterres The UN Chief underscored that hate fuels humanity s worst impulses noting that it is a catalyst for polarisation and radicalisation and a conduit for atrocity crimes Xinhua news agency reported It is also a result of these crimes contributing to horrific cycles of violence that can churn for decades It greases the wheels of violence frays the social fabric and corrodes the pillars of stability It is in short often the bloody heart of conflict Guterres saidAlso read Microsoft CEO bets everything on AI dreams of 8 billion people having AI tutors doctors in future And as part of Our Common Agenda we are working on a Global Digital Compact for an open free inclusive and secure digital future for all firmly anchored in human rights and nondiscrimination he added The SecretaryGeneral called for efforts to move toward evermore multiethnic and multireligious societies and invest in social cohesion We need to ensure that every community feels respected in their unique identity while feeling valued as an integral part of society as a whole We need to recognise diversity as a richness of all societies not a threat he said Guterres added that hate takes root in the soil of ignorance and fear But when we enrich the soil of knowledge with facts science and historical accuracy hatred cannot spread like a deadly weed That means ensuring quality education for everyone everywhere including women and girls It means supporting education systems that instill respect for science and celebrate humanity in all its diversity And it means a surge in education financing peacebuilding and global solidarity the SecretaryGeneral said IANSThis story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is autogenerated from a syndicated feed