KARNATAKA COUPLE 6 YEAR OLD SON FOUND DEAD IN US RELATIVES APPEAL GOI TO BRING BACK MORTAL REMAINS

Davangere: A couple from Karnataka's Davangere and their six-year-old son were found dead in Baltimore in US state of Maryland. Relatives said that police informed them that they might have committed suicide but could not ascertain the reason for their death. They have sought help from the Government of India for bringing back their mortal remains home.

The deceased are Yogesh Honnal (37), his wife Pratibha Honnal (35) and their son Yash Honnal. Yogesh and Pratibha got married nine years ago and had been residing in Baltimore since then. Both were working as software engineers. They were natives of Hallekallu village of Jagaluru taluk of Davangere district

The death of the three has raised doubts among their family members. According to a relative, the deceased's family received a call from Baltimore Police informing about their death. Police told them that the matter was being investigated and said that they were yet to determine as to why they took such a drastic step.

"As far as we know, Yogesh and Pratibha were a happily married couple. We have never learnt about any domestic dispute or problems that they were going through. We do not know how and why such an incident took place. We want to know the truth. Also, we appeal to the Government of India to help us to bring back their mortal remains to the country so that we can perform their last rites at our native village," a relative said.

Also Read: Child presumed dead, found alive during cremation in Karnataka, dies next day

Earlier, in April two Indian students died while swimming in a lake in the US state of Indiana. The students were reported missing for a week. The three had gone for swimming at Monroe Lake with a group of friends but did not resurface.