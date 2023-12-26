KARNATAKA 3 STUDENTS DRIVER SERIOUSLY INJURED AS BUS OVERTURNS DURING SCHOOL TRIP IN HAVERI

Haveri (Karnataka): Three students and the driver were seriously injured while 12 others suffered minor injuries when their school bus overturned in Karnataka's Haveri district this morning, police said. The injured are currently undergoing treatment at two hospitals.

The students were being taken on a school trip to visit places in the district when the mishap occurred on way to Utsava Rockguard. Suddenly the bus lost control and overturned while trying to avoid hitting a car heading from the opposite direction near Allipur Cross in Savanur Taluk of Haveri district

Police said that the incident occurred at around 6 am in the jurisdiction of Savanur police station. The bus belongs to the government school of Sajjanagudda in Lingasugur taluk of Raichur district. The school had arranged a trip for the students and they had left early in the morning to visit a host of spots in Haveri district. There were a total of 53 students and six teachers in the bus.

Following the accident, the driver and three students suffered serious injuries and were rushed to Kims Hospital in Hubli for treatment. This apart, 12 students suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital in Savanur. Fortunately, no casualties were recorded. Accommodation has been arranged for the students at a local school, police said.