Unnao: Walking carelessly while talking to someone while wearing earbuds cost a teenager boy his life as he was crushed to death by a moving train in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, officials said on. The deceased has been identified as Arshan, 16-year-old son of Tausif Hasan, resident of Mohalla AB Nagar of Sadar Kotwali area of Unnao.

According to a police official, Arshan was found dead near Lok Nagar crossing late Sunday evening with ear buds in his ears. It is believed that the boy was talking to someone on the phone when he was hit by a moving train along the track. Sources said that that student went to the side of the railway track while talking, but could not save himself as he was hit by the goods train.

An official said that the boy died on the spot in the tragic incident. As soon as the information was received, GRP and Kotwali police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the matter. The family members were also informed about the incident through Arshan's mobile. The local police reached the spot and took the body of the student in their custody and sent it for post-mortem, Sadar Kotwali in-charge Pramod Kumar Mishra said.

The tragic death of the boy has left the family in despair. In another train accident reported from Rajasthan district on Monday, a major railway accident was averted after the Jodhpur-Palanpur passenger train derailed in Balotra district of the state today morning. There were no injuries reported in the incident with all passengers reported to be safe.