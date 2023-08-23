INDIA IS ON THE MOON ANNOUNCES ISRO CHIEF S SOMNATH

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somnath on Wednesday announced that India is on the moon after the Chandrayaan-3 mission was successful in landing on the surface of the Moon.

A jubilant ISRO Chairman S Somnath said, "Dear Prime Minister, Sir, we have achieved soft-landing on the moon. India is on the moon." Celebrations erupted across the country even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who virtually witnessed the success of Chandrayan-3 from South Africa, where is attending the BRICS summit.

India has now joined the ranks of the United States, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union to achieve the rare feat. Scientists gathered at the ISRO centre in Bengaluru celebrated the historic moment. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi waived the national flag from South Africa as he rejoiced with the countrymen.

ISRO in a tweet also said, "Chandrayaan-3 Mission: 'Indiain, I reached my destination and you too!': Chandrayaan-3. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon 🌖! Congratulations, India🇮🇳! #Chandrayaan_3 #Ch3"

Somnath thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being a part of the journey. He also thanked the people, who were behind the mission, including the Project Director of Chandrayaan-3 Veera Muthuvel, Kalpana and Missions Operate Director and others.