Cooch Behar Lok Sabha Results 2024: BJP's Nisith Pramanik Trailing by 1,988 Votes

Kolkata: BJP's Cooch Behar candidate Nisith Pramanik is trailing against TMC's Jagadish Chandra Basunia by 1,988 votes as early trends show on Tuesday.

The contest featuring Pramanik, who was once a TMC man and switched allegiance to BJP due to his rivalry with Udayan Guha, looks a riveting one. It is one of the high-voltage contests in West Bengal's Cooch Behar. BJP’s Nisith Pramanik, who is also the minister of state for Home Affairs in the Union government, is trying his luck for the second time from this seat.

The old rivalry between Pramanik and TMC's Dinhata MLA and North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha is well-known and it has let to many violence in recent years.

The dynamics of this seat has seen several turns in the near past, with Nisith contesting from Dinhata in the 2021 Assembly elections and barely scraping through. But, when he decided to continue as an MP, BJP lost phenomenally to TMC in the bypolls to Dinhata Assembly.

The Rajbanshis and Adivasis hold much sway in this seat and the BJP has tried to consolidate the Rajbanshi votes in Coochbehar by nominating Greater Coochbehar leader Ananta Maharaj to the Rajya Sabha.

Opposing Nisith tooth and nail is Dinhata MLA and state minister Udayan Guha. Guha knows that the BJP has won 27 gram panchayats in last year’s rural polls and Nisith has got an edge. The Trinamool is leaving no stone unturned to turn tides in Coochbehar.

2019 Lok Sabha Polls: Pramanik had secured the Cooch Behar constituency for the BJP from the TMC, which had won the seat in 2014 and also in a bypoll in 2016, which was necessitated following the demise of party MP Renuka Sinha.