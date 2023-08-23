Hyderabad: As Chandrayaan-3 raced towards the moon and scientists at ISRO's Bengaluru Headquarters waited with bated breath to stand witness to the moment of 'glory' that remained elusive for some time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thousands of miles away from home, hailed the occasion as a momentous one and a glorious chapter in the country's space mission.

In this process, India became the first country to land on the lunar south pole with the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

"Humne dharti par sankalp kiya aur chand pe usse sakaar kiya...India is now on the Moon," was the first reaction of PM Modi, who watched the spacecraft's moon-ward journey from Johannesburg where he is attending the BRICS summit. Significantly, PM Modi shared India's success with all other countries of the world who are in the rat race for success.

"India's Chandrayaan-3 success is not just India's alone but of humanity," the PM said. He continued, "It's an unheralded moment in the annals of the country's momentous journey towards the moon. It's the biggest proof of New India's glory...one of the biggest successes of India. It marks a shining story of India's fortune and an occasion of joy for India's amarit kaal sunshine in which 140 crore Indians are basking," Modi said from Johannesburg where he is attending the BRICS summit now.

He further said, "When we see such historic moments it makes us very proud. This is the dawn of new India," says PM Modi on the soft landing of ISRO's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 on the moon Speaking on the occasion, ISRO chief S Somanath, said, "India is on the Moon" as Chandrayaan 3 lander module Vikram makes safe and soft landing on the Moon.

Modi's display of bonhomie

"This momentous feat is not just confined to the boundaries of Earth but extends beyond to the cosmos. India's moon mission is a prime example of the human-centric philosophy in action. The success achieved is not only India's but a shared victory for the entire global community," he said.

Narendra Modi asserted his belief that this success will serve as an inspiration and a stepping stone for other nations to embark on lunar missions of their own. The barriers of space travel have been substantially lowered, and a new era of collaborative lunar exploration beckons.

Emphasising the inclusivity of this achievement, Narendra Modi expressed his confidence in the potential of countries worldwide, including those from the global south, to attain similar feats.

He painted an encouraging picture of nations coming together to realise their aspirations, breaking free from traditional limitations, and aiming for the moon and beyond. The human spirit, he noted, knows no geographical boundaries or economic divisions, and the achievement in space exploration stands as a testament to this shared human endeavour.

In a momentous occasion that transcends borders, India's triumphant accomplishment has resonated throughout the world, marking the Indian G-20 presidency as a harbinger of international cooperation and shared aspirations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the global community, emphasized that this success is not solely India's achievement, but a testament to the unity of nations under the banner of progress.

The cornerstone of this achievement is India's human-centric approach, a philosophy that underscores the interconnectedness of humanity and the importance of collective growth. This approach, which champions the idea of one family with one future, has garnered widespread recognition and acceptance across the globe. [PM's Name] expressed his satisfaction at how this ideology has found resonance worldwide, fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose.

Beyond the immediate lunar triumph, Modi outlined India's forthcoming space missions, each one embodying the nation's commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and exploration. The Aditya L1 mission focused on the Sun, and the Gaganyaan mission, aimed at sending humans into space, illustrates India's ambitions to venture into uncharted territories. The Prime Minister reiterated that for a nation with such lofty ambitions, the sky is not the limit; it's a starting point.

The importance of this achievement is not confined to space enthusiasts alone. It has sparked a wave of inspiration across India, becoming a perpetual source of motivation for the entire nation. The moment is not just spectacular; it signifies the dawn of a new India, unburdened by past constraints, and ready to carve a path towards progress and innovation. [PM's Name] described this achievement as the clarion call of a resurgent nation, breaking through barriers and embracing the future with unbridled enthusiasm.

The successful moon mission, the Prime Minister believes, marks the beginning of a transformative journey. As the achievement reverberates across the nation, it resonates deeply with the citizens of India. Even from South Africa, [PM's Name] expressed his solidarity with his fellow Indians, sharing in the collective joy and pride that comes with this momentous accomplishment. The celebration knows no geographical bounds; it is a testament to the shared sense of achievement that transcends borders.

In a heartfelt address, Modi extended his congratulations to the dedicated scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who tirelessly worked for years to bring this vision to fruition. Their unwavering commitment and exceptional talent have propelled India's capabilities to the forefront of space exploration. The Prime Minister proudly stated that the results of their labour have reached the lunar South Pole, a feat previously unattained by any country.