Bengaluru: India's Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission has made history as the Lander Module, featuring the lander Vikram and the rover Pragyan, successfully achieved a momentous soft landing on the Moon's south pole. The touchdown happened at 6:03 pm on Wednesday, a day that will be remembered in India's and the world's history.

"'India, I reached my destination and you too!': Chandrayaan-3," the ISRO said adding, "Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon ! Congratulations, India!" "We have achieved soft landing on moon. India is on the Moon," ISRO Chief S Somanath said.

As soon as the LM landed successfully, celebrations broke out at ISRO's Mission Operations Complex in Bengaluru. Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was watching the proceedings live from South Africa lauded ISRO and the entire country. "We are witness to the new flight of new India; new history has been written," PM Modi said.

"This is a historic movement and sounds the bugle for a developed India," he said. With this, India has become the first country to reach the unexplored larger south pole of the Moon. Also, India has become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.