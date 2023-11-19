INDIA AUSTRALIA FINAL LIVE SCREENING ON GIANT SCREENS IN KARNATAKA DISTRICT STADIUMS

Bengaluru: As India takes on Australia in World Cup Final today, the Karnataka government has ordered to install giant screens at all the district stadiums for public to enjoy cheering for India together along with recreating an atmosphere of the Ahmedabad stadium.

A directive in this regard has been issued by the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Karnataka. The department has asked the district authorities to make arrangements for the live telecast of the match so that local people and sportspersons can watch it on the giant screen together. Also, the district authorities have been asked to generate necessary publicity about this initiative and ensure that a large number of people are able to watch the match. This apart, instructions have been issued to make appropriate security arrangements at the stadiums.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has extended his best wishes to Team India. "India defeated New Zealand in the semi-final and reached the final. Virat Kohli will definitely play well. Like everyone else, I am eager to celebrate the victory of the Men in Blue. We are in a perfect form and are performing very well in all fronts, be it bowling, batting or fielding. It is certain that World Cup 2023 trophy will come to India this time," Siddaramaiah said.

Echoing the same, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar expressed confidence that Team India will repeat history by winning the World Cup trophy for the third time. "Team India is performing well and all are confident of winning the World Cup. I wish all the best on behalf of the state government" Shivakumar said.