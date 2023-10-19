Mysuru (Karnataka): In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his son by throwing him into a lake in Karnataka's Mysuru, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in Makodu village of Piriyapattana taluk of Periyapatna police station area on Tuesday, they said. The accused identified as Ganesh, a resident of Makodu village near Periyapatna town has been arrested.

According to police, Ganesh was married to Lakshmi from Doddsanne village of Devanahalli taluk in 2014. The couple had two daughters, Harika and Diksha. Later Lakshmi had a baby boy but she died during the delivery. The couple lived in Devanahalli before, however, after the death of his wife, Ganesh went to his native village Makodi in Periyapatna, and started living there.

On Tuesday, he left his two daughters with his mother-in-law and took his one-and-half-year-son, who was crying a lot, with him. Enraged by this, he threw his son into the lake and killed him, police said. The villagers found the body of the toddler in the lake and informed the police.

Ganesh's mother-in-law Anjanamma filed a complaint against Ganesh at the Piriyapattana police station. On the basis of the complaint, the accused was arrested on Wednesday, District Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar said. During the interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime.