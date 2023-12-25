Chikkodi (Belagavi) : Karnataka Sugar and Agriculture Marketing Minister Shivanand Patil once again has sparked another controversy with his statement on farmers and drought. He openly said that "farmers of the state wish for the repeated droughts so that their loans get waived from the government." He said this on Sunday night while participating in the 75th anniversary program of the Multipurpose Cooperative Society at Suttatti village in Athani taluk of Belagavi district.

Patil said the Krishna river water is free and power is also free. As many regions of the north Karnataka are hit by drought the CM also gave seed and fertilizer free. Now farmers are wishing for the drought to repeatedly hit the state as their loans get waived, which is not right. "You should not wish that way. Even if you don't wish there will be drought once in three - four years," he said.

The Minister said that previous governments have waived off loans but it can be difficult when the government is in trouble. He suggested that farmers should make plans carefully to grow crops keeping all such issues in mind.

The BJP leaders have lashed out Minister Shivananda Patil, saying that the Minister had previously stated that farmers would commit suicide for relief and now he had insulted the farmers by saying that they are hoping for a drought for the sake of loan waiver. Coming down heavily on the Congress government over the remark, the BJP has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to make him resign.

"Repeatedly insulting the farmers, abusing the farmers is the culture of the Congress. Minister Sivananda Patil has insulted the farmers. In the past, Sivananda Patil had made an inhuman statement that 'farmers commit suicide for compensation'. Now the sarcastic words of 'wishing for drought' reflect the mentality of cruelty towards farmers," BJP state president B Y Vijayendra criticized in a post on X.

"Whatever the government gives to the farmers, it is not alms. Our farmers are self-respecting, they don't wait for compensation. Instead, they want governments that respond to the plight of farmers," said Vijayendra, who demanded that Minister Sivananda Patil apologize for his statement immediately.

Leader of Opposition R Ashok criticised the Minister, saying that a farmer who lives by trusting Mother Earth, never wants his land to be barren without rain. A farmer who lives on the soil never wants that soil to languish with thirst, he said, adding that agriculturists do not even dream of drought.