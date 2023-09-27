CAUVERY WATER CONTROL COMMITTEE ORDER TO BE CHALLENGED IN SUPREME COURT KARNATAKA CM SIDDARAMAIAH

Chamarajanagar (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that his government will challenge in the Supreme Court the order given by the Cauvery River Water Control Committee (CWRC) to release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu in 18 days.

Speaking to the media at the Male Mahadeshwar temple in Hanur tehsil of the Chamarajanagar district, Siddaraimah said that ''We will challenge the issue of Cauvery river water sharing in the Supreme Court. Currently, we do not have water, we have already taken legal advice''.

He clarified that there is no compromise on the issue of water distribution. Later, he lashed out that the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (Secular) are playing politics on the Cauvery issue.

The Cauvery River Water Control Committee on Tuesday recommended releasing 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 18 days. The CWRC meeting heard the arguments of both states and recommended that 3,000 cusecs of Cauvery water be released to Tamil Nadu again.

''I removed the superstitious attached to Chamarajanagar district. Last time I visited 12 times and governed hard for five years. Special worship is offered to God Malemahadeshwara for rain. I have faith in Malemahadeshwara. Good rains are expected,'' added the Chief Minister.

CM Siddaramaiah broke the superstition about the jinx attached to the Chamarajanagar district headquarters that those in power will lose it if they visit the place.