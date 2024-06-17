ETV Bharat / bharat

West Bengal Train Tragedy: Mamata Banerjee Hits Out At Railway Ministry

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 17, 2024, 5:45 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the Railway Ministry after the Kanchanjunga Express met with an accident in the Darjeeling district. She claimed that the Railway Ministry does not care about passenger amenities.

File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (ANI Photo)

Darjeeling (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday hit out at the Railway Ministry saying they don't care about passenger amenities.

Mamata Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress chief and a former Railways Minister, told reporters, "...They (Railway Ministry) don't care about passenger amenities. They don't even care about railway officials, railway engineers, railway technical staff and workers."

Mamata Banerjee's reaction came after the Kanchanjunga Express met with an accident in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal on Monday morning, killing at least nine persons and injuring 41 others.

The Trinamool Congress chief also lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led NDA government saying they care only about elections.

"They (railway officials) are also in trouble. Their old pension has been withdrawn. I am completely with the railway employees and railway officials. They are trying their best. But this government only cares about the election. How to go for hacking, how to go for manipulation, how to go for rigging the election... I think they should give more time for the governance, not for utterance," added the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Deepinder Singh Hooda said that the increase in railway accidents in the last 10 years is a result of the mismanagement and negligence of the Centre towards the railways.

"Due to this, lives of passengers are being lost every day. As a responsible opposition, we will continue to question this negligence and will seek answers from the government in Parliament. Along with this, as our national president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have appealed to our Congress workers in their statements to ensure that Congress workers contribute as much as possible in relief work," Hooda told reporters in New Delhi.

TAGGED:

MAMATA BANERJEETRINAMOOL CONGRESSRAILWAY MINISTRYPASSENGERSWEST BENGAL TRAIN TRAGEDY

