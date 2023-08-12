CATS DIE OF FPL VIRUS IN DAKSHINA KANNADA

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka): Hundreds of cats have died in Mangalore, Kadaba and other parts of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district in the last few days due to Feline Panleukopenia (FPL) virus commonly known as feline distemper, a life-threatening infectious disease.

Sullia taluk medical officer Dr Nandakumar said, "We have not received any circulars from the animal husbandry department about death of cats. Some people come for anti-rabies vaccines and injections but we don't have any information about injections for FPL virus. We will look into this."

Talking to ETV Bharat, the deputy director of the district animal husbandry department, Dr Arun Kumar Shetty, said, "Feline Panleukopenia virus causes a decrease in the white blood cells in cats. It is caused by a virus of the parvovirus family called FPL. Vaccination is the only solution to arrest this disease," he said.

Cats affected by FPL virus suffers from high fever, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, anorexia and dehydration. The disease eventually leads to the death of the cat. It does not spread to humans or other animals other than cats. Doctors said it is advisable to take injection if one gets bitten by any animal.

Dr Shetty said that the stray and domestic cats are victims of FPL infection. "It is best to vaccinate the cats. The adult cats can survive depending on their immunity level" Dr Shetty said

Usually, pet owners do not come forward to vaccinate their cats and instead rush to seek medical help only after their pet becomes ill. In order to know if a cat is infected or not, one needs to observe the change in its behavior and eating habits. Cats should be vaccinated with Tricat, Feligen or Felicel, doctors said.

Vaccines are available in private medical shops. Currently, the government is supplying vaccines only for cattle.