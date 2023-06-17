Bengaluru (Karnataka): The passing out parade of the first batch of Agniveers was held here on Saturday. The 'Agniveers' have completed 24 weeks of their training and are ready to move to their Army unit. Brigadier Tejpal Mann said that extensive training has been given to Agniveers. "I am sure they will do a great job in the service of the country," Mann added.

The Centre had in 2022 announced 'Agnipath' scheme. Under this scheme, the youth will get a chance to serve the country by joining the Army for four years. In the first recruitment process, youth would be given training for six months. The training time will also be included in the four years.

Also read: President Droupadi Murmu hails Agnipath scheme during joint session of Parliament

After four years of service, the services of 75 percent of the jawans will end. Maximum 25 percent will get a place in the regular cadre. For this, after completion of service, one has to apply for regular cadre on a voluntary basis. An Agniveer will get Rs 30,000 monthly salary in the first year. Out of this, 70 percent - that is Rs 21,000 will be given to him, while the remaining 30 percent - that is Rs 9,000 will be deposited in the 'Agniveer Corps Fund'. The government will also equally contribute in this fund. Their salary will increase to Rs 33,000 in the second year, Rs 36,500 in the third year and Rs 40,000 in the fourth year. The total savings of an Agniveer in four years will be around Rs 5.02 lakh.

After completion of the job, an Agniveer will get the amount along with interest, which will be around Rs 11.71 lakh. This amount will be tax free. There is also a provision of financial aid in case of martyrdom or disability during service. If any 'Agniveer' gets martyred during the service of the country, he will be given an amount of over Rs one crore including service fund along with interest

Also read: Training of 1st batch of Agniveers kicks off at Artillery Center in Golconda