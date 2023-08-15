77TH INDEPENDENCE DAY WHOLE WORLD NEEDS INDIA SAYS RSS CHIEF MOHAN BHAGWAT

Bengaluru (Karnataka): India got independence to give light to the whole world. The whole world needs India today, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat. To mark the country's 77th Independence Day, Mohan Bhagwat hoisted the National flag in front of the Vasavi Convention Hall, Basavanagudi here at 6.55 am. Later, he participated in the stage program and addressed the audience.

"Best wishes to all on the joyous occasion of Independence Day. We hoisted the National flag, worshipped 'Bharat Mata' (Mother India) and performed 'Surya Namaskar'. We worship light, this is India. 'Surya Namaskar' is most appropriate on Independence Day. India got independence only to give light to the world. The whole world needs India today, the RSS chief said.

"We have to think about the nature of the flag. Be constantly active. This is what the saffron colour indicates. Making sacrifices is not selfish. White is the colour to eliminate bad thoughts in the mind. And the Green colour (is) for the love of Lakshmi (Money). It Indicates our prosperity. The Tricolour flag conveys these messages. If we are not strong, the forces which break us will become stronger," added 72-year-old Chandrapur-born Mohan Bhagwat.

"The country should be built on the basis of our identity. We've got possession. But freedom has not been achieved. If you work on the basis of knowledge and 'karma', you will get freedom. Our water, forest and cattle should be kept happy. Keep all these ideas in mind and work, the RSS chief said. RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale was also present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Siddaramaih hoists Tricolour: Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hoisted the National flag. He said that negative attitude is increasing in the society. "We have to stand up to fight against all this," the Chief Minister said on the 77th Independence Day.

Siddaramaiah hoisted the National flag at the Manik Shah parade ground here on Tuesday. He said that his government was working on the principles of 'Providing food, providing clothes to wear, and building a house to stay". "We are committed to fulfilling the wish of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The state government's policy is to seek the development of all. It is to maintain peace and harmony in the country. 'Annabrahma' farmers need to be developed. Let's build a healthy Karnataka and India," he said. According to Siddaramaiah diversity, which is the country's strength, should be preserved.

