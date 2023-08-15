Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel hoisted the tricolour at a function organised at the Police Parade Ground in Raipur. The Chief Minister also extended his congratulations and best wishes to the people of the State.

Baghel, while addressing the people of Chhattisgarh, made several announcements, including the safety of women, the announcement of free online coaching for students in Class 11 and 12 in government schools, and free bus pickup and drop facilities for government college students. Overall, Baghel made 15 announcements in his Independence Day speech.

Announcements made by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel:

Literature to be written in the Chhattisgarhi dialect.

Accused rapists and molesters will be banned from government jobs.

Agriculture status to silkworm farming and beekeeping in Chhattisgarh.

Participants(18-40 years) getting first place in state-level competitions of long jump, 100 meters race and wrestling will be declared as outstanding players.

Announcement of free online coaching for students in Class 11 and 12 in government schools.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to be added to the curriculum of schoolchildren.

"Chhattisgarh Poultry Farming Promotion Scheme" will be launched with the aim of encouraging poultry farming in Chhattisgarh state.

Education facilities will be provided for post-graduate classes in at least one college in all the districts of the state.

Government colleges students would be provided free transport facility.

Chhattisgarhi language and local Chhatisgarhi dialects will be included as a subject in the curriculum from class one to class five.

Twenty per cent hike in the honorarium of urban sanitation sisters.

Twenty per cent increase in the honorarium of community organizers working in the field of urban livelihood.

"Chief Minister Construction Workers Pension Assistance Scheme" launched for construction labourers who have completed 60 years of age and have been registered for 10 years will be given a monthly pension of Rs 1500 every month for the rest of their lives.

Increment in the one-time contract salary of contract training officers working in industrial training institutes.

Increment of Rs 500 per month in the honorarium of part-time sweepers and cooks associated with the mid-day meal program.

In his speech on Independence Day, Baghel said that the upliftment of the weaker sections of society is on the top priority list of the government. He said, "We are committed towards overall strengthening of villages, and providing basic amenities to every individual of Chhattisgarh."

In his concluding remarks, Baghel asserted that the government has successfully created an environment of justice, trust and equality in the state due to their policies and decisions. "We assure the people of the state that we will continue to take the same trend forward, with everyone's mutual cooperation towards the resolution of 'Garhbo Nava Chhattisgarh'", he said.