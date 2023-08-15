JAMMU AND KASHMIR BSF JAMMU CELEBRATED 77TH INDEPENDENCE DAY WITH ZEAL AND ENTHUSIASM

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): The Border Security Force (BSF) Jammu Frontier celebrated the 77th Independence Day with pride and enthusiasm. Many functions and events were organised during the Independence Day celebration at the Frontier headquarters, sectors and BSF battalions.

DK Boora, Inspector General (IG) BSF Jammu solemnly hoisted the National flag at the BSF stadium, Paloura in Jammu district in the presence of officers and jawans. He conveyed his warm wishes to all 'Seema Praharies' serving at the International Border and the Line of Control (LOC) and their families. IG Jammu Frontier also paid tributes to the martyrs, who laid down their lives selflessly in service of the nation to achieve independence.

IG Jammu BSF also reminded troops not to forget the sacrifices made by BSF martyrs and border men injured during hostilities in the line of their duties. The students of BSF School Paloura presented a colourful cultural programme with full patriotic fervour on this occasion. Addressing the school children, D K Boora, IG BSF appreciated their presentation and encouraged them to work for national progress.

DK Boora, IG BSF Jammu Frontier also visited the BSF hospital and distributed fruits and gifts to the patients. He also wished for their speedy recovery and good health. The 77th Independence Day was also celebrated by the BSF personnel deployed on battalions and sectors in Jammu with great zeal and enthusiasm. Officers and men pledged to perform their duties for the safety and security of the nation.

