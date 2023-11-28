242 FOETUSES KILLED IN THREE MONTHS IN KARNATAKA POLICE INVESTIGATION REVEALS

Bengaluru: As the investigation into the sex determination and foeticide racket continues, the police revealed that nearly 242 foetuses were killed in three months and a total of 1,500 foetuses have been killed in the last three years by the accused. At least nine people, including two doctors, have been arrested so far in the sex determination and foeticide racket busted by the city police in mid-October, according to police sources.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayanand said, "The Baiyyappanahalli police arrested Dr Thulasiram from Chennai, Dr Chandan Ballal and his wife Meena from Mysore, Rizma, a receptionist at a private hospital in Mysore, and Nissar a lab technician on Saturday. The arrested accused were part of a major sex determination and female foeticide nexus that had scanned hundreds of pregnant women over the last two years and killed several foetuses every month."

B Dayanand said that the accused used to carry out the racket in a jaggery production shed in Mandya and in some private hospitals in Mysore and Bengaluru's Baiyyappanahalli. The police officer further stated that those arrested revealed that they had been operating in Bengaluru, Mandya and Mysuru and used to charge between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 per prenatal sex determination and abortion case.