Ranchi President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the countrys “largest high court campus at Dhurwa in Ranchi on Wednesday Murmu who will be on a threeday visit to Jharkhand will visit Vaidyanath Dham in Deoghar where she will perform puja and inaugurate the court campus at around 5pm in the evening President Murmu will also pay homage to Birsa Munda and attend an event at Elbert Ekka Chowk before heading towards the court premises The tender for the new high court complex sprawled over 165 acres of land had been floated in February 2015 and construction work began that year with a 30month deadline in 2017 However after a long delay the structure would be finally inaugurated on the day“In terms of area it is larger than any of the high courts of India and even the Supreme Court 22 acres The building has been built at a cost of Rs 550 crore 500 CCTV cameras have been installed In all 1200 advocates will sit in two halls with separate 540 chambers and advocate general building separately said a senior official in the Jharkhand building construction departmentIt has a library built in 30000 square feet along with parking arrangements for 2000 vehicles and 25 grand airconditioned courtrooms have been set up for hearing cases The library has more than five lakh legal books in which judges and other judicial officers can sit and study There is a separate chamber for typists Apart from this barracks have also been constructed for 70 policemen The advocate generals office has been created separately There will be a chamber of the advocate general four additional advocates general and a chamber for 95 government advocatesApart from this a conference hall has also been made to seat 30 people The total construction area of the new high court building is around 68 acres with parking a courtroom an advocate hall a registry building and other arrangements The campus will be lit by solar energy About 60 per cent of the power supply in the entire region will be from solar energy only For this a 2000 KVA solar power plant has been set up in the parking area