NINE JHARKHAND GIRLS RESCUED FROM DELHI

Ranchi: "At least nine girls from Jharkhand's Sahebganj district who were taken to Delhi by human traffickers have been rescued from the national capital", an official said on Monday. The rescued girls are being brought to the state by train", the official said.

"The Sahebganj district administration was informed about the rescue and it formed a team under district child protection officer Punam Kumari to bring the girls from Delhi", the official said.

"All these rescued girls will be continuously monitored by linking them with various schemes of the Jharkhand government so that they do not become victims of human trafficking again," Kumari said in the release.

Also read: Suspected human trafficking: Kolkata police nab woman on charges of selling her daughter

The girls, who were rescued in Delhi, were brought there by human traffickers. "Such traffickers are very active in Jharkhand who lure young girls to Delhi by promising them to provide a good life in Delhi but sell them in various homes on the pretext of employing them. The traffickers get a hefty amount but the lives of such girls are made hell," the release said. (PTI)

Also read: Odisha Shocker: Human sacrifice of 14-yr-old boy suspected; woman priest, 3 sons held Kumari said that all rescued girls have boarded the train on Sunday for Sahebganj