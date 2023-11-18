MARRIAGE TURNS INTO MASS FUNERAL IN JHARKHAND FIVE KILLED AS SUV RETURNING FROM WEDDING PROCESSION RAMS INTO TREE IN GIRIDIH

Giridih: In a tragic road accident which turned a marriage into a mass funeral, five people were killed after a speeding vehicle returning from a wedding procession collided with a tree in Giridih district of Jharkhand, police said on Saturday. Five people including two children were injured. An official said that the accident took place early Saturday morning near Baghmara of Muffasil police station area.

Preliminary reports suggest that the SUV was overspeeding at the time of the accident. The driver lost control over the vehicle and the speeding SUV collided with a tree on the roadside, the official said. After the accident, locals tried to get the victims people out somehow. In the meantime, locals also informed the police about the accident.

As soon as information about the accident was received, Muffasil police station in-charge Kamlesh Paswan reached the spot with his team and immediately sent the victims to the hospital where they were declared dead. Police have sent the five bodies for a post-mortem. Sources said that the victims were returning from the wedding of Chand Rasid, son of Mohd. Farooq Ansari and Muskaan Praveen, daughter of Pappu Ansari, resident of Tikodih of Muffasil police station area, held on Nov 17.

After the Nikah, about 10 people in the wedding procession set out for Thoriya in the SUV. The deceased include Sagir Ansari, 31, nephew of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (Minority Morcha) District Vice President Asgar Ansari, 70-year-old Yusuf Mian Gajodih, 55-year-old Imtiaz Ansari and 35-year-old Subhan Ansari Gajodih.