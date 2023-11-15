Doda (Jammu and Kashmir): At least 36 people were killed and several others injured after a passenger bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Sources said that the bus bearing registration number JK02CN 6555 was travelling from Kishtwar Bonjwa and was on its way to Jammu when it skidded off the road in the Assar area of the district and fell into a gorge.

According to the local inputs, at least 36 passengers have been killed in the accident, while 19 others have been injured. Soon after the accident, locals along with the authorities rushed to the spot and launched a massive rescue operation. An official said that the seriously injured in the accident are being airlifted to Jammu for specialized treatment.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known. It was not clear whether the accident was caused due to overloading or due to overspeeding by the driver. According to official records accessed by ETV Bharat, the bus, three and half years old is owned by one Dheeraj Gupta, a resident of Narwal area of Jammu.

Significantly, ETV Bharat has learned that the bus was once challaned on 12 August 2021 for the offence of overloading for which a fine of Rs 600 was imposed on the owner. Meanwhile, J&K LG Manoj Sinha has expressed grief over the tragic accident.