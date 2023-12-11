Hyderabad: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar urged the students of IIT Dhanbad to invent a machine that can count currency notes at a fast rate. Addressing the annual convocation of IIT Dhanbad (ISM) the Vice President said," I urge all of you... Let's invent a machine that can count currency notes at a fast rate - Vice-President to the students of IIT Dhanbad," posts on X.

Dhankhar also said, "I don't see politics in appreciating any individual. I don't associate a prime ministerial institution with a political party. The PM institution is a national institution."

Describing education as the most impactful transformational mechanism in society, he stressed that a nation's stature is intricately linked to the quality of education provided to its youth. Dhankhar emphasised the critical role of both the state and central governments in the development of the nation. He underlined that when it comes to Bharat, no political party can have a difference of opinion except for the welfare of the nation.

Referring to institutions like IITs as the crucibles for change, VP Dhankhar envisioned their pivotal role in propelling India as a global technology leader. He further stated that we are standing at the threshold of a technological revolution that will fundamentally transform our way of life, work, and social interaction.

The Vice President further said that on account of the epochal achievements in legislation, reservation for women and groundbreaking policies, our Amrit Kaal stands as our Gaurav Kaal. Lauding the nation's strides in defence capabilities, the VP highlighted the Prime Minister's visionary initiatives encompassing the launch of indigenous warships Vikrant, frigates, fighter planes, strategic helicopters, and missiles. He stated that this underscores India's commitment to technological advancement.

Recognising the alumni of IITs as a reservoir of talent and praising their immense contribution made in varied fields, the Vice President suggested evolving a confederation of alumni associations so that their experience, expertise and exposure can be utilised in policymaking and they can act as catalysts of change.