JAMSHEDPUR LOVER HER HUSBAND CHOP ODISHA YOUTH INTO PIECES

Jamshedpur Damrudhar Mahanti alias Vicky a resident of ward number7 of Rairangpur Odisha was murdered in Jamshedpur To dispose of his dead body the killers hacked his body into pieces which were thrown in different areas of Jamshedpur In this case Rairangpur police of Odisha with the help of Sonari police arrested the accused Kamalakant Sagar and his wife Khushboo Sagar Both have accepted their crime by confessing to Vicky s murderAccording to police Vicky was missing since April 13 Regarding this his wife Inushree Mahanti had registered a case of missing at the Rairangpur police station After this a team was formed under the leadership of Swarnalata Minj DSP of Rairangpur Odisha The police had received information that Vicky used to visit the house of a woman named Khushboo Sagar a resident of Sonari in Jamshedpur as he was having an illicit relationship with herThe police arrested both the accused Kamalakant Sagar and his wife Khushboo Sagar with the help of Jamshedpur s Sonari police After the interrogation of both Vicky accepted the murder In Jamshedpur both the accused told the police that after killing Vicky they dismembered his body and put it in three different bagsAlso Read Man murdered in MP s Jabalpur chopped body recovered after 52 days main accused dies by suicideThe bags were thrown on Jambani and Tata Ranchi roads between KamalpurBodam police stations At the instance of the arrested couple the police recovered the bags at two places According to the accused Dapanti Vicky s head was found in the bag found in Jambani torso of the young man in the bag found in Thanthani Valley and leg of the young man in the bag found in Ranchi RoadWhen the team of Odisha Forensic Department arrives these boxes will be opened in their presence It is said that Vicky was in jail on charges of prostitution and was recently released He was an auto driver by profession At present for what reason the accused couple have killed Vicky This will be known only after the police inquiry It is suspected that Vicky s illegal relationship is the reason for the murder