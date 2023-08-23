ED RAIDS 32 LOCATIONS IN JHARKHAND

Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has raided multiple places in Jharkhand, sources said on Wedneseday. Sources said that the raids were conducted in connection with the probe related to the alleged liquor scam and Deoghar land scam. According to information received from ED sources, the along with Harmu in Ranchi, raids are being conducted simultaneously in Dumka and Deoghar.

According to the sources, on Wednesday morning, more than a dozen ED teams were dispatched by the directorate for conducting the raids at the said places. According to information received from ED sources, simultaneous raids are being conducted at 32 places in Jharkhand. The raids by the Enforecement Directorate come three days after the federal probe agency issued summons to Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren in an alleged money-laundering case.

According to sources, CM Hemant Soren has been asked to join the investigation into the alleged money laundering on Thursday Aug. 24. This is the second summon issued by the Enforcement Directorate to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. Earlier, the Jharkhand chief minister was asked to appear before the ED on Aug. 14 in an alleged land scam case.

On Aug. 17, CM Hemant Soren had dared the BJP led Central government to arrest him. At a public meeting on Dumri, Soren accused the BJP of using the probe agencies including the ED, the Income Tax Department and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for political gains. Soren had also written to the ED threatening to take legal action against the summons issued to him asking him to appear for questioning on Aug. 14.