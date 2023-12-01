Unidentified terrorist shot dead in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama
Published: 2 hours ago
Srinagar: Security forces shot dead an unidentified terrorist during a gunfight that ensued after terrorists challenged forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday. The gun battle broke out at New Colony in Arihal area of the district on Thursday after security forces launched an anti-militancy operation in the orchards there, the officials said.
One terrorist was shot dead as the operation continued, officials said. The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorist were not known immediately, they said. (More details are awaited)
