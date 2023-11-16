Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir): An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Damhal Hanjipora Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Thursday, police said. The encounter broke out in Samno areas of DH Pora in Kulgam.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, a spokesman for the Kashmir Zone Police wrote, “Encounter has started at Samno, D.H Pora area of Kulgam district. Police and Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow”.