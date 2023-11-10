TEENAGE KASHMIRI BOY AYAN SAJAD BECOMES OVERNIGHT SENSATION WITH INSTANT HIT SONGS

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): A teenage Kashmiri boy has made a splash in the local music industry for the last one year by singing a few songs, which have struck the right cords among the audience. Ayan Sajjad, who is studying in the 8th standard, has been making waves on social media for the past one year as he popularized Kashmiri songs in a place where people have been disconnected with the mother tongue.

Ayan, a resident of Anantnag district of south Kashmir. Ayan Sajjad has not yet learned to sing songs from a music school or a music expert. However, his passion for music drew him towards singing songs and he gained popularity through social media and YouTube. Although Ayan has sung only three Kashmiri songs and naats (praise of the Prophet of Islam) for the past one year, he says that when these three songs got enough social media attention, he was motivated to to sing more.

"Beder Dad Chane", "Jaana Janai" and the latest "Go Kiya Malal Yaaras" songs and naats Ayaan sang can be heard being played everywhere and saved in the playlists of mobile phones in Kashmir. Ayan made his debut with the song "Bedar Dad Chane" before being roped in by Mishka Records production house, which brought him considerable fame.