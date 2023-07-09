Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) : Goods trucks remain stranded at Udhampur on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) which was closed yesterday due to inclement weather. The NH-44 has also been blocked due to landslides even as the police authorities have advised the people not to use it, sources said.

Also, the Mughal road and SSG road are blocked as well due to landfalls, according to a twitter post made by the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police. The people have been advised not to travel till clearance is given. The 250-km Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is the lifeline of the Valley and the only all-weather road linking the land-locked Kashmir with the rest of the country.

On the other hand, the 84-km Mughal Road, which connects Bufliaz town in Poonch district to Shopian, is a historic route used since the Mughal period over the Pir Panjal Pass. The double-lane Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri (SSG) Road connects Ladakh with Jammu and Kashmir. The NH-44 is used by trucks carrying loads of essential supplies to Kashmir and fruit from the Valley to the rest of the country.

Last month also the NH-44 was blocked due to multiple landslides and shooting stones from the hillock at Cafeteria Morh and Mehar in Ramban town.