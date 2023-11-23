OVER 500 PROPERTIES SEIZED IN JAMMU AND KASHMIR BY GOVERNMENT AGENCIES

Srinagar: The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have taken over 500 properties as part of their ongoing offensive against militant networks, militant groups and the funding of militancy. The government claimed that the militancy in the Valley will cease once the militant environment is destroyed. The Jammu and Kashmir administration, headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, claimed that more than 500 properties owned by OGWs, militants and supporters of militancy have been seized by the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Crime Branch, Enforcement Directorate (ED), State Investigation Unit (SIU), National Investigative Agency (NIA), and State Investigative Agency (SIA). Properties worth hundreds of crores of rupees have been seized from across Jammu and Kashmir.

Approximately 4,200 militants, who reside in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), have been identified by the Indian government as "proclaimed offenders," and their assets are being attached, according to the administration. "Militants, who lived in PoK over the past three decades are on a list that was already sent to the Inspector General of Registrations and Taxation. Most certainly, the revenue department would be taking possession of the properties and making sure that no one purchased or sold them," a senior officer in the J&K administration said on the condition of anonymity.

Recently, the Jammu and Kashmir police also seized the properties of those who had been found guilty of willfully providing shelter to militants. "Those who make extravagant homes, amass enormous sums of money, and own real estate in Delhi, Dubai and London; those who participate in militancy-related activities and who form part of the militancy ecosystem. We will need to take action against those who finance terrorism," J&K DGP RR Swain said.