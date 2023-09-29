MIRWAIZ UMAR FAROOQ ATTENDS FIRST PUBLIC FUNCTION AFTER HIS RELEASE IN SRINAGAR

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): A week after his release from house arrest, the chairman of the All-Party Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, attended a public event in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Friday. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction of Noor Islam Oriental College and the Head Office of Anjuman Nusratul Islam Rajouri Kadal in Rajouri Kadal of Srinagar city.

Dozens of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's fans accorded him a warm welcome. Noorul Islam Oriental College and its headquarters is an educational institution built by the Mirwaiz family, which was founded in the year 1314 Hijri from where thousands of people were educated when the education system was not established in Jammu and Kashmir.

Notably, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was released by the Jammu and Kashmir administration after four years of house arrest last Friday and on the same day, he addressed a gathering at Jama Masjid in Srinagar before Friday prayers. After his release, hundreds of his fans are coming to meet Mirwaiz at his residence.

Also read: Kashmir separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq released from house arrest after four years

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was under house arrest before the repeal of Article 370. His residence is located in the Nagin area of Srinagar. During these four years, there was a police guard outside his house and no common person was allowed to meet Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.