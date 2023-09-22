KASHMIR SEPARATIST LEADER MIRWAIZ UMAR FAROOQ RELEASED FROM HOUSE ARREST AFTER FOUR YEARS TO DELIVER FRIDAY SERMON AT JAMIA MASJID

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a major development, Kashmir separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was on Friday released after four years of house arrest since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, sources said. Sources said that the Mirwaiz is expected to lead the Friday congregational prayers at the Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of downtown Srinagar in the afternoon today.

A spokesman for the Anjuman Auqaf, the managing body of the Jamia Masjid while confirming the development said that senior police officials from the district visited the residence of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Thursday evening and informed him that the authorities have decided to release him from house arrest.

The police officers further informed the leading cleric that he can lead the Friday prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in downtown Srinagar today, sources said. The release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq comes a week after the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has issued a notice to the Jammu and Kashmir administration over his continuous house arrest since August 2019 when the BJP government at the Centre abrogated the Article 370 which gave special status to the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state and divided it into two union territories of J&K and Ladakh.

The single-bench of Justice Rajnesh Oswal had admitted the plea (WP(C) - 2400/2023) filed by the senior advocate N. A. Ronga representing Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. The High Court directed the Chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir to file Jammu and Kashmir's administration's response within four weeks while fixing Oct 4 as the next hearing date.

The lawyer representing Mirwaiz said that the petitioner had been detained/house arrest at his Nigeen residence “without any order or authority in law”. “The separatist leader has filed a writ petition in the high court seeking an order, or direction, upon the respondents (J&K administration) to release the petitioner from illegal and unauthorised detention," Advocate Ronga said.