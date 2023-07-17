Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led Jammu and Kashmir administration has terminated three employees including Public Relations Officer and a J&K Police constable under newly invoked Article 311 of the Constitution of India for their alleged involvement in “anti-national activities”, sources said on Monday.

Sources said that the LG Sinha led administration has issued orders sacking of PRO Kashmir University, Faheem Aslam, Revenue Department officer, Murawath Hussain Mir and Police Constable Arshid Ahmad Thoker from the service. It is learnt that the termination has been done under Article 311 of the Indian Constitution.

Also read: Yousuf Tarigami flays dismissal of govt staff under Article 311

It can be recalled that the LG Sinha led J&K administration had in July, 2020 formed a committee vide Government Order No. 738-JK(GAD) of 2020 for scrutinizing the inputs, records and cognizable material against the government employees involved in “anti-national activities”. The sacking of government employees under the newly invoked Article comes in the backdrop of abrogation of Article 370 which gave special status to erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state and which was abrogated by the BJP government on Aug. 5, 2019.

The government has claimed that the activities of such employees had come to the “adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they have been found involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the security of the State”. In Feb. this year, three employees were sacked in a similar manner by the J&K administration by invoking Article 311 of the Constitution of India for their alleged involvement in “anti-national activities”.

At least 50 employees have been sacked by the UT administration under the Article so far.