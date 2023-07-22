Srinagar: Two more Amarnath pilgrims have died, taking the death toll during this year's pilgrimage in the south Kashmir Himalayas to 36, officials said on Saturday. The two pilgrims belonged to Rajasthan.

They have been identified as Phateh Lal Manaria (who died at the holy cave) and Mangi Lal (who died at the Baltal base camp). They were aged 60, the officials said. While Manaria died of cardiac arrest, the cause of Lal's death was being ascertained, they added. These two deaths have taken the toll during the yatra so far this year to 36.

Cardiac arrest triggered by low oxygen concentration at high altitudes is one of the most common causes of fatalities among Amarnath pilgrims and security forces posted there. So far, more than three lakh pilgrims have visited the cave shrine to glimpse the natural ice lingam formation.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday visited Nunwan Base Camp and Chandanwari to review arrangements for the ongoing pilgrimage. Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, L-G Sinha wrote, "Pilgrims from across the country and abroad are now the Brand Ambassadors of J&K. The economic activities associated with spiritual pilgrimage generate livelihood for the locals and spur tourist influx to the UT."

Expressing his satisfaction over the smooth conduct of the ongoing Yatra, Sinha said; "I am extremely proud of the entire team, Shrine Board, JKP, CAPFs, Army, BRO, NDRF, SDRF, Mountain Rescue Teams, services providers, citizens for commendable work & ensuring smooth conduct of Yatra. Through our solidarity, resolve & preparation, we'll overcome any future challenges."

The 62-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,888-metre-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas commenced from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on July 1. The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 31.

