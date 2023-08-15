JAMMU AND KASHMIR MADRASA CELEBRATED 77TH INDEPENDENCE DAY WITH ENTHUSIASM

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): The AL Jamil Foundation unfurled the National flag at its Branch - Qadri Muktab Chack Baglan Vijay - on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day and the students in the Madrasa took part in the celebrations with zeal and vigour. The flag was unfurled by the Al Jamil Foundation Chairman Hafeez Ahmad in the presence of the chief guest Benam Tosh, Senior Superintendent of Police Samba, and other guests including Mohan Lal Sharma, Advocate Maninder Kapoor, Advocate Moomin Kazmi and Waqar Ahmad Qadri.

The National flag was hoisted with fervour and the students sang the National Anthem - Jana Gana Mana and patriotic songs like ‘Tiranga Zindabad’. The ceremony was attended by over 100 students, wearing skull caps, and carrying the Tricolour, in their hands.

Also read: Modi's guarantee: India will become 3rd largest global economy in next 5 years

The Al Jamil Foundation Chairman Hafeez Ahmad said that they have been hoisting the flag every Independence Day since the establishment of the Muktab. "The day is not celebrated only with students, but residents also joined us," added Ahmad.

He further said that the atmosphere of the AL Jamil Foundation and its branch Qadri Muktab is sociable and culture rich. “Gone are the days when students were confined to only Arabic studies or reciting religious scriptures. At present, in our institution, students are being taught History, English, Hindi and computer courses which itself generates patriotism among children," he added.

After the function guests were felicitated. The guests distributed the mementos among students and journalists present on the occasion were given letters of appreciation. The hour-long ceremony ended with congregational prayers that were held for the peace and prosperity of the nation.

Also read: Manipur violence: In I-Day speech, CM Biren blames misunderstandings, vested interests and foreign plots for mess