New Delhi: It is 'Modi's guarantee' that India will become 3rd largest global economy in next 5 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday when he addressed the nation on Independence Day celebrations.

PM Modi said decisions and actions taken during the "Amrit Kaal" -- the period until 2047, the centenary of India's Independence -- will impact the millennium to come.

"We are fortunate to live in the 'Amrit Kaal' of independence. The decisions we make in this 'Amrit Kaal', our actions and sacrifices, would pave the way for a glorious history spanning the next millennium," Modi said.

"The events of this era will impact the next millennium. India has "demography, democracy and diversity"."

India has demography, democracy, and diversity and the confluence of these three empowers the country to fulfil all its dreams, Modi said.

India is the world's largest democracy and from the population perspective it is now widely acknowledged that the country is in the first position.

India has the highest population of people under 30 years and through the power of youth, the country can achieve all its goals.

"While in many countries the population is ageing, in India, we are moving forward with youthful energy. With young minds below the age of 30 years and by possessing countless arms to work, boundless intellects to innovate, and innumerable dreams and aspirations, we can achieve all our goals," the prime minister said.

Modi said global experts are saying that India will not stop now. "All rating agencies lauding country," he said.

It is pertinent to note that the United Nations has estimated India to have become the most populous country in the world and has pegged the population at over 142 crore people.