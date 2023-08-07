Poonch/Jammu : Two terrorists were killed in a gunfight with the Army troops who scuttled an infiltration attempt by about seven terrorists from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday. A search operation was underway to nab the remaining terrorists, officials said. The alert troops in Degwar sector noticed the movement of the terrorists attempting to sneak into the Indian side.

In a joint operation by Indian Army and the local police, one terrorist fell down immediately and second terrorist tried to run back to the LoC. He was engaged and hit and was seen falling down near the LoC, sources said, adding that the Army Operation is still in progress.

Jammu-based defence PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said an army ambush party established contact with terrorists in Garhi battalion area around 2 am. Two individuals were observed moving across LoC in the general area Degwar Terva. The whole area was cordoned off and a search operation is underway, officials said, adding further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, a terrorist was killed in a joint operation conducted by Indian Army and Kupwara police in Tangdhar Sector, Kashmir Zone Police said. Police said that a terrorist was killed in an encounter while trying to infiltrate across the Line of Control in the Amrohi area of Tangdhar Sector. "Army and Kupwara police in a joint operation foiled an infiltration bid by neutralising a terrorist on LoC in Amrohi area of Tangdhar Sector. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition recovered," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet. (with agency inputs)