Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Mirwaiz Kashmir and Hurriyat Conference chairman Maulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq, who was recently released after four years of house arrest, has been again barred from leading the Friday congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in downtown Srinagar. The LG Manoj Sinha led Jammu and Kashmir administration ended Mirwaiz's four-year-long house arrest on September 22 and allowed him to carry out his routine activities.

However, from October 15 of this month, Mirwaiz was not allowed to deliver a sermon on Friday prayers in the Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, nor was he allowed to participate in any other religious or social event. Jamia Masjid remains closed for Friday prayers owing to administration's apprehensions of anti-Israel protests amid the ongoing bombing on Gaza by Israel.

It is feared by the administration that in the context of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, there may be demonstrations against Israel which could lead to a law and order situation. In such a situation, in view of maintaining the law and order situation, neither the Friday prayer could be offered in the Jama'a nor Mirwaiz was allowed to go to the Jama'a from his house.

Mufti Nasir Islam, Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir said that after the release of Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq, people from different walks of life including leaders of social and religious organizations besides commercial associations met with Mirwaiz and this process continued for several days. Grand Mufti said that Mirwaiz also participated in many important events.

“However, he was prevented from participating in the recently organized Sirti Majlis on the occasion of Hazrat Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani (RA),” he added. Sikh leader, Mohan Singh Raina said that religious leaders have a role to eradicate the evils in the society. “Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq is an influential person who is needed in the society at this time,” he added.

Abdul Qayyum Wani, Chairman, Civil Society Forum too said that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is a prominent religious leader of Kashmir. “Since ancient times, the Mirwaiz family has been associated with the Central Jama Masjid. After his father's murder, Umar Farooq became Mirwaiz, and since then he has been giving Friday sermons in the Jamia,” he added.