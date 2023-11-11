Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Management at an orphanage in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir has refuted claims by the authorities that 18 children at the orphanage had gone “missing”, local inputs said. The management said that all the 18 children were safe and had shifted to another location on the directions of Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

According to the local inputs, Chairman Al-Miskeen Yateem Trust, Abid Ali Sheikh said that the claims by the authorities were "far from the truth". He said that the management shifted the children to Sector 5, Hamdaniya Colony Bemina on the directions of CWC. Sheikh said that all the 18 children are safe and 10 of them have gone home, seven are with them and one is a local who goes to his home on a daily basis.

On Friday, CWC Srinagar chairperson Dr Khair-un Nisa made a startling claim. Talking to the media, Dr Khair un Nisa claimed that the Al-Miskeen Yateem Trust at Nundreshi Colony, Bemina was unregistered and 18 children of the Trust were “missing”. Sheikh said that the trust has proper Society registration while the file for CWC registration is pending for “unknown reasons”.