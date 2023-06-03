Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that the annual two-month long Amarnath Yatra will commence from July 1 this year. Talking to reporters at an event in Jammu, the Jammu and Kashmir LG said that the Yatra will start on July 1 and conclude on August 30.

Sinha said that government is committed to ensure that best possible arrangements are put in place for the comfort and well-being of pilgrims during Amarnath Yatra. He said that for millions of devotees all over the world pilgrimage to the Holy Cave of Baba Amarnath is a cherished life-long dream. “J&K Govt is committed to ensure that the best possible arrangements are put in place for the comfort and well-being of pilgrims.

Dedicated efforts have been made in the last few years to bring about perceptible improvements in infrastructure and other facilities,” the LG said. He further said that the officials of Amarnath Shrine Board are working hard to ensure that needs and requirements of devotees are taken care of during the Yatra.

“We are constantly striving for better facilities and services for pilgrims,” added the Lieutenant Governor. The LG also hailed the locals for their contribution for ensuring a smooth yatra. “The local residents are making immense contribution for the successful conduct of the Yatra that will commence from 1st July. It will also increase the livelihood opportunities and boost the local economy,” he said.

Pertinently, officials recently said that over 2,500 mobile toilets will be set up for the annual Amarnath Yatra with most toilets to be located on the two routes to reach the cave shrine located at a height of 3,880 metres in the Himalayas.