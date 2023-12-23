IMPUNITY ENJOYED BY ARMY AFTER AMSHIPORA FAKE ENCOUNTER LED TO POONCH CIVILIAN KILLINGS MEHBOOBA MUFTI

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that impunity enjoyed by the Army after the Amshipora fake encounter case had led to the latest civilian killings by soldiers in Poonch district after the recent ambush attack.

The PDP President also demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh each to the slain civilians and Rs 5 lakh to the injured in the alleged torture. At least three civilians were killed “in custody” after they were picked by the Army on Friday in connection with the ambush attack in Dera Ki Gali area of Poonch which left at least five soldiers dead and two others injured.

Addressing a press conference at PDP headquarters in Srinagar, Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation to each of the slain civilians and Rs 5 lakh each to the injured. “I appeal the LG (Manoj Sinha) that the way the civilians were tortured and thrown on road, Rs 50 lakh compensation should be given to the families of the slain civilians. Injured should be given Rs 5 lakh each by the time an enquiry is conducted in the case so that a message goes out,” Mehbooba said.

“We condemned the soldiers' killings (in the Pooncb ambush attack) but who will condemn the civilian killings and the assault?” she asked. “You are making tall claims about the situation here, but this has happened under your noose,” she said while referring to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The former Chief Minister said that the Army was “emboldened due to the impunity” after another three civilians from Rajouri district were killed in a fake encounter by the Army in south Kashmir's Shopian district On August 18 2020. “The army court convicted the accused (Captain), but the 'civil' court acquitted him. The soldiers thought they will go unpunished after the acquittal. Even LG had visited the bereaved families at the time and promised that justice will prevail, which did not happen,” Mehbooba said.

After the Amshipora fake encounter, the Army court had on Jan 17 found the accused Captain Bhoopendra Singh guilty and sentenced him to life. However, in November this year, the Armed Forces Tribunal suspended the life sentence.