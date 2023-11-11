Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Parigam area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday, police said. Confirming the development, a spokesman said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Encounter has started at Parigam area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job.

Further details shall follow”. According to local inputs, the encounter broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants there. As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated thereby triggering off a gunfight.

The exchange of fire was going on at the time this report was filed. It was not known immediately as to how many militants were holed up at the site of the encounter. Significantly the encounter comes four days after the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led Jammu and Kashmir administration ordered suspension of mobile Internet services over the “possibility of the the mobile data to be misused by anti-national elements”.

An order issued in this regard by Additional Commissioner Secretary in the Jammu and Kashmir Home Department, R K Goyal said that Additional Director General of Police Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar had issued directions to the Telecom Service Providers to suspend mobile data services in Wampora and Hunipora areas of Pulwama district in south Kashmir.